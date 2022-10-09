Dogtoberfest Pet Adoption Event In Broken Arrow

Several dogs have new homes on Sunday thanks to an adoption event in Broken Arrow.

Dog-tober-fest took place at Village Vet Animal Clinic and there were plenty of perks to the event.

The first 50 adopted pets got free microchips and all adoption fees for Tulsa Animal Welfare dogs were waived.

There were even inflatables for the kiddos, CiCi’s pizza and the Tulsa City-County Library bus was there, too.

“It’s just a fun, family-friendly event we like to do in October. It’s been a couple of years because of COVID, so we’re excited to be back out there,” said Michelle Daniel, a practice manager for the clinic.

Guests also got the chance to bottle-feed some adorable foster kittens.