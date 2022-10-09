Draymond Green Is Stepping Away From The Golden State Warriors Indefinitely

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole.
In a leaked video, Draymond shoves then punches Jordan before other teammates intervened in a closed practice.
After the incident, Draymond said he felt “pathetic” and was in “a very, very bad space mentally.” He apologized to Jordan and the team before leaving practice and heading home.
Draymond said, “Jordan’s feelings are the most important, and to be honest, I’m not sure how he feels. That’s not a bridge we have crossed yet, nor should it be a bridge we’ve crossed yet.”
Investigations are underway to find out who leaked the video, but sources initially said that Draymond wouldn’t miss any games because of the fight.
However, in a news conference over the weekend, he stated that he would be leaving the team indefinitely.
He said, “I’m going to continue to stay away, as I’ve been away, and continue to do work on myself, but also just give guys space.”
The fight comes as a surprise as Draymond previously had a close relationship with Jordan. But following their fight, he said, “My love is there, and my love ain’t going nowhere. I will continue to support him and lead him.”
“Leading comes with a responsibility that I dropped the ball on. You have to rebuild the trust in that.”
Draymond didn’t say how long his absence would be, but the Warriors’ general manager, Bob Myers, said that any punishment, fine, or suspension will be discussed internally.
