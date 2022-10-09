Environment Canada warns of windy weather for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of windy weather ahead for most of Vancouver Island.

According to the weather agency, a cold front will sweep through Monday afternoon, bringing with it northwest winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

The special weather statement has been issued for Greater Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island — Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay — and western Vancouver Island.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says winds may toss loose objects and cause drought-weakened tree branches to break, which could result in power outages.

Conditions are expected to ease Monday night as the front exits the province and little to no precipitation is expected during this time.

