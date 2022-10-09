Categories
Florence Pugh shows off lace underwear in sheer bedazzled dress


Florence Pugh, 26, led stars at the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences reception in London on Saturday evening.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress made an entrance wearing a see-through mesh dress that was covered in sparkling sequins and adorned with several bows. 

The Rodarte maxi dress unveiled Florence’s lace black bra and high-waisted briefs as she turned heads in the show-stopping look. 

Florence styled her blonde hair into a shaggy bob and tied the look together with red lipstick and minimal eye-makeup. 

The star accessorised with a gold nose ring and black platform heels. 



