Lamborghini Pays Tribute To The Beatles With A 1960s Classic

The car and the song, both works of art in their own respects, share an exciting story; when the band performed live for the last time on the roof of their Savile Row Apple Corps studio on January 30, 1969, a Rosso Alfa Red Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2, with a Nero Black interior, was parked on the street below and was captured in director Peter Jackson’s recent Beatles documentary, Get Back.

To add to the special connection these two creations share, Beatles member Sir Paul McCartney was rumored to have owned one during the recording of the famous “White Album” in 1968, although there is no official documentation to support this claim.