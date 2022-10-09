New 50p coin unveiled – and it doesn’t feature King Charles’ portrait

The Royal Mint explained the coins will not be re-struck in order to “minimise waste or unnecessary environmental impact”.

The new coin commemorates the BBC’s centenary and pays tribute to the BBC’s global reach by showing a broadcasting mast emerging from the earth.

It also features the inscription “inform, educate, entertain”, which are the values set out by Lord Reith when he founded the organisation in 1922.

A Royal Mint official said the coin’s depiction of the Queen is expected to create a “high demand” among collectors.

