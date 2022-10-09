Queen honoured with corgi parade in tribute to monarch’s love of dogs





Corgi owners came out in force in central London on Sunday to remember the late Queen Elizabeth II’s love of the distinctive breed. The Queen was known for her commitment to her corgis, with images of the then-princess in 1936 showing a young Elizabeth grinning whilst holding a corgi.

A month after the Queen’s death at Balmoral was announced by Buckingham Palace, a group of corgi owners and enthusiasts gathered near the royal estate to draw attention to the late sovereign’s legacy for the breed. Organiser Agatha Crerer-Gilbert described how the dogs “accompanied the Queen everywhere” as “adaptable” and “loving” pets. She called the corgi a “fantastic companion”, adding to ITN’s The Royal Channel that after the Queen’s death, the breed “gained enormous popularity”. She said the memorial walk was all about “celebrating the Queen’s life” through her favoured dog.

Another participant on the walk commented: “I will be eternally grateful to the Queen for popularising such a fantastic breed. “I don’t think I would know much about them, had it not been for her.” Ms Crerer-Gilbert said almost immediately following the announcement of the Queen’s death that she was hoping to hold corgi gatherings at Buckingham Palace, Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral. She added last month: “Rest in peace – she’s gone to heaven to join all her corgis.” READ MORE: Meghan and Harry are ‘losing their appeal’, claims GB News host

Royal author Penny Junor described a “special corgi room” in the palace “where they have raised wicker baskets lined with cushions to keep draughts away”. The Queen’s last corgis, Muick and Sandy, were photographed during the Queen’s coffin procession on the war to Windsor Castle. The two dogs, held on leads by two pages, were spotted at the quadrangle at Windsor as the coffin neared St George’s Chapel following the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Sandy and Muick are now in the care of the Queen’s second-youngest child, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

The two pups were initially gifts to the Queen from Prince Andrew and his daughters, according to the BBC. The Duchess said it was a “big honour” to be trusted to care for the late Queen’s iconic pets.