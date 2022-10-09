Skincare expert shares £1.49 designer anti-ageing moisturiser dupe

A regular skincare routine is essential for maintaining skin as we age, however, the cost of skincare products can begin to add up. Scott McGlynn, a beauty and skincare influencer and host and creator of Celebrity Skin Talk and Acne Uncovered, revealed a savvy skincare dupe which could save shoppers over £60.
He told Express.co.uk: “I have recently been testing the Lidl Cein cream RRP £1.49 and I’m not disappointed, I can really feel the hydration, and my skin is left feeling fresh and radiant after using it.
“I did a test using this cream against a £69.00 cream and I found that it does the same job.
“In fact the Lidl cream went further and my skin felt more moisturised.”
Lidl sells both a day and night version of its Cien Q10 face cream. The day cream contains hyaluronic acid to help “protect skin cells and reduce the appearance of deep-set wrinkles.”
“This is the main message I give to my followers because everyone thinks that face creams which are £100+ should be magic in a jar but they rarely are to be honest.
“I personally adore the No.7 range from Boots.
“It targets certain skin concerns and I think the products work.
“I know some people enjoy the luxury products so if you do and you have a bit more cash to spend then Charlotte Tilbury Magic Night Cream is very rich and very hydrating.
“This tackles dryness and helps to plump up your skin when you sleep.
“It’s always important to get products with Vitamin C in them, because Vitamin C helps to penetrate deep into your skin.
“The best time to use anti-ageing products is at night when you are sleeping. It is when your cells regenerate and the skin and body re-charges. Let the products soak in and do their work overnight.”
