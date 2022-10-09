Skincare expert shares £1.49 designer anti-ageing moisturiser dupe

A regular skincare routine is essential for maintaining skin as we age, however, the cost of skincare products can begin to add up. Scott McGlynn, a beauty and skincare influencer and host and creator of Celebrity Skin Talk and Acne Uncovered, revealed a savvy skincare dupe which could save shoppers over £60.

He told Express.co.uk: “I have recently been testing the Lidl Cein cream RRP £1.49 and I’m not disappointed, I can really feel the hydration, and my skin is left feeling fresh and radiant after using it.

“I did a test using this cream against a £69.00 cream and I found that it does the same job.

“In fact the Lidl cream went further and my skin felt more moisturised.”

Lidl sells both a day and night version of its Cien Q10 face cream. The day cream contains hyaluronic acid to help “protect skin cells and reduce the appearance of deep-set wrinkles.”

READ MORE: Prince George’s new school faces backlash from furious parents