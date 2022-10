Speaking on The Eli Manning show, Vernon explained that in 2012, he had backed the New England Patriots over the New York Giants, which lost him the wager.

He told Eli on his show: “In 2012, someone was in the Super Bowl…

“You were playing the quarterback who is the godfather of my children, Tom Brady.

“Big fan of Tom Brady. I said the Patriots would win and my best friend said that you guys would win. Obviously, you guys won.”