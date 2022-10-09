UHS plays Kingsville in bi-district tennis – Uvalde Leader News

The District 29-4A champion Uvalde High School tennis team will be at San Antonio tomorrow to play the Kinsgville King Brahmas in a bi-district dual-team match.

Action at the Anne Marie Tennis Center will get underway at 10 a.m.

The Anne Marie Tennis Center is located adjacent to C. Marvin Gustafson Stadium within the Hardin Athletic Complex just off of Loop 410.

While the Uvaldeans are the District 30-4A team tennis champions, the King Brahmas are the fourth-seeded team from District 30-4A.

The Brahmas finished fourth behind Corpus Christi schools Tuloso-Midway, Calallen, and West Oso in the 30-4A team-tennis race.

UHS’s probable starting lineup in singles tomorrow will include Ty Gonzalez, Jonathon Garcia, Jack Brock, Reilly Mize, Enrique Ramirez, Jacob Flores, Elizabeth Phillips, Allison Goggans, Hope Dube, Victoria Reyes, Elizabeth Amaya and Zoe Faust.

Doubles probables for UHS include the teams of Elizabeth Phillips and Allison Goggans, Hope Dube and Reagan Dodson, Daren Havleka and Victoria Reyes, Ty Gonzalez and Jack Brock, Jonathon Garcia and Reilly Mize, Jacob Flores and Erickson Reyes, and Armando Garcia and Elizabeth Amaya.

Coach Terri Rambie’s Coyotes and Lobos will enter bi-district play tomorrow following a weekend of tennis action at UHS’s Rambie Tennis Complex.

They were scheduled to play San Antonio Warren on Friday, and they were to play Kerrville Tivy and Fredericksburg yesterday.

Results from those matches will be reported in a future edition of the Uvalde Leader-News.

The winner of the Uvalde-King match tomorrow will advance in the playoffs to take on the dual-team winner between the runner-up team from District 32-4A, La Feria, and the third-seeded team from District 31-4A, Hidalgo Early College, in the Area round of the playoffs.

Other bi-district dual-team matchups featuring District 29-4A and 30-4A high schools this week will include Devine vs. West Oso, Hondo vs. Calallen, and Crystal City vs. Tuloso-Midway.

Going into the start of the 2022 season, the top four teams in Class 4A Region IV, as ranked by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association (TTCA) were Boerne, Wimberley, Tuloso-Midway, and Fredericksburg.

UHS was ranked fifth in the pre-season rankings.