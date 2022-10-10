10 Movies That Make Redditors Laugh Non-Stop

With new movies like Confess, Fletch and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. leaving audiences with a severe case of sore sides from laughing, it is clear that the comedy genre has had a resurgence of late. The best comedies are a laugh-riot from beginning to end, and every scene leaves viewers in stitches.





Whether it is classic movies like Caddyshackor modern comedies like 21 Jump Street, a hilarious movie sticks with the audience long after it ends. Though plenty of comedies have been funny, only a select few had Reddit users laughing from the first scene to the end credits.

10/10 Planes; Trains And Automobiles (1987)

Stepping away from his usual coming-of-age teen comedy formula, director John Hughes delivered one of his funniest films in Planes; Trains and Automobiles. User Alarming_Stand3020 knew precisely what movie made them laugh the most, saying, “Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Gets me everytime”.

The pairing of John Candy and Steve Martin was a match made in comedy heaven, and the farcical set-up of the film only gets more ridiculous as it goes along. Hughes’ genius stemmed from his ability to deliver relatable comedies, but with PT&A, he showed he could be relatable and hilarious in equal measure.

9/10 Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Talladega Nights is an interesting specimen because it is not only a brilliant comedy, but it is one of the best movies about auto racing to ever be made. A deleted user specifically called out the riotous comedy when they said, “Talladega Nights. Every time I watch it I catch something new”.

Lovingly poking fun at NASCAR, the movie perfectly encapsulated the sport in question and has been resoundingly adopted by its fans. Will Ferrell was at the height of his game while playing the titular hero, and the easy way with which he slipped into his character was reflected in his over-the-top performance.

8/10 What We Do In The Shadows (2014)

Generally considered one of the best horror comedies of all time, the hilarious mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows was so funny that it has actually spawned a successful TV show as well. User mitvitamenin let the groundbreaking comedy speak for itself when they simply responded, “What we do in the shadows”.

Showing that vampires and werewolves are just like average people, the movie actually had a lot of heart to go along with its laughs. The simple premise is one of the factors that makes the movie so enjoyable, and it is a treat for horror fans and comedy fans alike.

7/10 21 Jump Street (2012)

Resurrecting old TV shows is nothing new in this day and age, but 21 Jump Street took its source material in a whole new direction. User jeancandy lumped the movie and its sequel together when they wrote, “21 and 22 Jump Street are better with every rewatching”.

The original series was an action-oriented police show, and though the movie has action, it opted for a more comedic bent. The duality between Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum was a brilliant casting choice, and the two work off of one another perfectly. The bulk of the comedy comes from how little they fit in, and it never ceases to be funny.

6/10 Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

John C. Reilly has had an interesting career, and his best roles often come in completely different films. Walk Hard is one of Reilly’s most celebrated comedies, and user therewerentanynames gushed about the movie, saying, “Back when I still had cable this was one of the few movies I would put on and finish anytime I saw it playing.”

Parodying one of the biggest music biopics of all time was an off-the-wall choice, but the lampooning of Johnny Cash’s life story was instantly hilarious. Reilly finally stepped into the spotlight as a comedic performer, and he was able to show his strengths in both comedy and drama simultaneously. Even though its legacy is forever tied to Walk the Line, Walk Hard is able to stand on its own as a perfect parody film.

5/10 South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut (1999)

South Park immediately made waves on TVs in the 90s for its raunchy humor that captured the zeitgeist of the decade, and with a movie, the creators were completely untethered. Fans got exactly what they wanted with Bigger, Longer and Uncut, and user herculesmeowlligan called out the movie, saying, “South Park BLU will never not make me laugh”.

Even though it seemed as if the TV show had no limits, the movie was even crasser and over-the-top with its humor. For fans of the show, the movie was the perfect extension of what they loved in each weekly episode, with the added gravitas of a feature film. No one was safe from their hilarious wrath, and the movie is funny because of how many boundaries it breaks.

4/10 Superbad (2007)

Much in the same way that John Hughes spoke to Gen-X, the duo of Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg had their finger on the pulse of the Millennial generation with Superbad. User Flock- praised the return value of the movie when they said, “Superbad. Every re-watch is better than the last.”

Coming-of-age comedies are known for their nostalgia, but Superbad is also a hilarious romp from start to finish. Taking things in a bit more of a realistic direction than the aforementioned Hughes movies, Superbad pulls no punches when depicting the reality of the teenage experience with all of its highs and lows.

3/10 Slap Shot (1977)

Not only is Slap Shot a comedy for the ages, but it is also one of the best sports movies of all time as well. User misterfriend commented on the consistency of the laughs from the classic hockey movie when they wrote, “Slap Shot never fails.”

In the ’70s, hockey had a reputation as a violent spectacle, and the movie did nothing to dissuade audiences from that opinion. Weaving subtle humor in with its classic sports comeback story, the movie was realistic off the ice and downright slapstick on it.

2/10 Caddyshack (1980)

To many, golf is a dull sport to watch and a frustrating sport to participate in, but Caddyshack made the grand old game both exciting and humorous. User Radiernation101x saw it as a perfect comedy when they said, “Caddyshack. Every line in that movie hits.”

Being quotable is a big part of lasting as a comedy, and Caddyshack has its fair share of popular slogans. Not only is the movie a nostalgic piece of ’80s, but it is also a brilliantly written script with an all-star cast of comedic legends from the era.

1/10 Airplane! (1980)

After a slew of airplane disaster movies left their mark on box offices in the late-’70s, Airplane! came along to give the tired sub-genre a much-needed spoofing. When asked which movie keeps them laughing throughout, user sparklingshanaya said confidently, “I would go with ‘Airplane’.”

Presenting its own brand of surreal and absurd humor, audiences had never seen anything like Airplane! before or since. With every ridiculous line delivered with absolute seriousness, the movie’s one-off gags leave viewers whooping with laughter. Out of context, the jokes probably wouldn’t be that funny, but when inserted into a serious story about an airplane disaster, they become some of the funniest movie moments ever.

