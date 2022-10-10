10 Things You Didn’t Know About Green Goblin & Hobgoblin’s Relationship

Two of Spider-Man’s most terrifying foes share a connected relationship but are vastly different in their motivations and criminal methods. Green Goblin first appeared in the Amazing Spider-Man #14 by Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, and Art Simek and has been an adversary of the ‘wall crawler’ ever since.





Hobgoblin appeared years later in the Amazing Spider-Man #238 by Roger Stern and John Romita, Jr, and is diametrically opposed to Green Goblin in many ways. Despite the many differences between the two villains, their shared hatred for Spider-Man unites them as among the most menacing opponents in the Wall-Crawler’s quest to keep ‘The Big Apple’ safe.

10/10 Hobgoblin’s Appearance Is Based On Green Goblin’s

Green Goblin’s armor and hooded look was the basis for Hobgoblin creating his evil persona. While Hobgoblin’s appearance is based on Green Goblin’s, it is distinguished by his medieval garb and orange color scheme.

Hobgoblin found large quantities of left-behind paraphernalia, equipment, and gliders once used by Green Goblin and made them his own. He later enhanced those items and made them more high-tech with deadlier accuracy. The ultimate homage, however, came when Hobgoblin updated his predecessor’s serum allowing him to gain the same powers and abilities as the Green Goblin.

9/10 Hobgoblin Was Created To Continue The Green Goblin Legacy

Hobgoblin was created to continue the legacy of the Green Goblin but not in the traditional way that readers were accustomed to. Green Goblin died, and writers struggled with the decision to not resurrect him.

Alternately, writers didn’t want to explore the idea of Harry Osborne or Bart Hamilton immediately assuming the mantle either. In the Amazing Spider-Man #238 by Roger Stern, Mike Zeck, and John Romita, Jr., Hobgoblin was born and his long-standing feud with Spider-Man was established. Hobgoblin’s inception paved the way for dark new stories while carving out a mantle worthy of Green Goblin’s villainous legacy.

8/10 Green Goblin & Hobgoblin Are Motivated By Different Things

One of the biggest differences between the two goblins is their motivating factors. Green Goblin is less predictable than Hobgoblin. Green Goblin’s initial plan was to take control of New York City’s underworld, however, he quickly became fixated on the ‘wall crawler’.

Green Goblin is able to fulfill both roles as a cackling villain and benevolent leader as his alter-ego Norman Osborn. Hobgoblin, however, is motivated by money and power, two things Osborn already has. While Green Goblin’s ultimate goal is the complete destruction of Spider-Man, Hobgoblin would still feel fulfilled if the Web-Slinger was still alive as long as he had power and money.

7/10 Green Goblin Is A Loner While Hobgoblin Is More Of A Team Player

Hobgoblin is known for being a team player and leader while Green Goblin is more of a loner. The Sinister Six is Spider-Man’s most formidable group of rogues, and Hobgoblin has frequently been a part of the team.

Green Goblin later became part of The Sinister Twelve for the first and only time in 2005. Meanwhile, Hobgoblin has even gone on to command an army of supervillains, as detailed in the AXIS event that unfolded in Avengers & X-Men: AXIS by Rick Remender, Chris Eliopoulos Laura Martin, and Adam Kubert.

6/10 The Two Villains Are Separated By Complex Identities

Norman Osborn was revealed to be the Green Goblin after being unmasked in the Amazing Spider-Man #39 by Stan Lee, John Romita, Sr., Artie Simek, and John Esposito. The reveal was a big surprise to readers who had long been following Spider-Man’s adventures. When it came to Hobgoblin, creator Roger Stern wanted the villain’s identity to be a bit more layered.

Stern refused to reveal Hobgoblin’s identity by creating a mystery that lasted for fourteen years. While it was initially believed that Ned Leeds was the man behind the orange suit, Spider-Man: Hobgoblin Lives revealed that Roderick Kingsley framed Ned as a subterfuge to preserve his true identity.

5/10 Intense Hatred of Mantle Vs. Person

Green Goblin is more focused on Peter Parker, devoting much of his energy and vast resources to getting revenge on the original Spider-Man, whereas Hobgoblin is more focused on attacking whoever carries the mantle of Spider-Man.

While Hobgoblin has historically been one of Peter Parker’s most aggressive foes, he has no issue going after both Spider-Men after having battled Miles Morales. Hobgoblin’s deep-seated hatred for Miles stems from the time that he worked with the younger Spider-Man’s uncle Aaron when the two joined forces to create the Sinister Six.

4/10 Green Goblin Is More Protective of His Legacy

Norman Osborn has gone to great lengths to protect his identity and mantle of the Green Goblin while also shielding his public appearance as a benevolent citizen. Osborn is known to take credit for his own work as well as the work of his alter-ego.

Hobgoblin’s approach to legacy differs in his willingness to temporarily abandon his role by using others as ‘fall guys’. This has been seen throughout his villainous history as he has used Ned Leeds, Flash Thompson, and even his own brother to hide his role, identity, and secret plans.

3/10 Hobgoblin Views His Family As Disposable

Roderick Kingsley is known for using his brother Daniel as an alibi while perpetrating crimes as the Hobgoblin. Kingsley has had his brother stand in for him at public events and has also forced Daniel to don the Hobgoblin armor and glider to take the fall when authorities were closing in.

In one instance, Roderick even included his brother in a blackmail scheme to elude and confuse Spider-Man. Norman Osborn is more protective of his family and his family’s public image overall, even hiding his Green Goblin alter-ego from his own son for quite some time.

2/10 Hobgoblin Uses Deadlier Tech and Weapons

Hobgoblin is known for wielding deadly weapons as well as his affinity for enhanced technology. His very inception came as a result of discovering weapons, armor, and unused prototypes of the Green Goblin. He has often worked with the Tinkerer to develop deadlier paraphernalia as well as repair battle-damaged gear.

Hobgoblin has used his lust for power to unearth a flaming sword as well as a pair of wings to replace his glider. He has even grafted cybernetic components to his body that have enhanced his strength and granted him the ability to fly as well as access to even more advanced weaponry.

1/10 Hobgoblin Is Considered To Be More Powerful Than Green Goblin

Hobgoblin was just a mortal man who relied heavily on gadgets during his first several encounters with Spider-Man. It was after he unlocked the code of Osborn’s formula that he was granted enhanced strength along with superhuman abilities.

Hobgoblin’s new powers have granted him the ability to stand toe to toe with Spider-Man without all of his gear. In Spectacular Spider-Man #261 by Glen Greenberg, Roger Stern, and Richard Starkings, it was revealed that Hobgoblin’s strength rivals that of Green Goblin’s

