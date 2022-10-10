Amazon Kindle users must act now to get over a million ebooks for free





There are just days left to sign-up for a brilliant deal on Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service which offers three months of access entirely for free. The promotion, which includes access to over a million ebooks as well as magazine subscriptions and thousands of books with Audible narration, will finish after Wednesday, October 12. So if you want to sign up for the Kindle Unlimited freebie – which will save you almost £24 – make sure you act now.

The Kindle Unlimited three months free deal was launched in the run-up to the next Prime Day sale which is taking place on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. To take advantage of the Kindle Unlimited freebie you first of all need to be a member of Amazon Prime. If you’re not, you can simply sign-up for a Amazon Prime free trial which will not only let help you claim this deal but also unlock the millions of discounts set to go live over the second Prime Day sale of the year. Besides this, a free Prime trial will also let you take advantage of speedy Prime delivery, access to the Prime Video library – which is home to the new Lord of the Rings show as well as every James Bond movie – along with Amazon Music and Prime Gaming access plus much more. An Amazon Prime membership will also let you take advantage of the Prime Reading perk.

Anyone that has ever used this service might notice that there are some books available with Prime Reading that are included with Kindle Unlimited. And while there is some crossover Kindle Unlimited offers a vastly bigger library. Kindle Unlimited is home to over a million ebooks whereas Prime Reading will let you access over a thousand titles. Not only that, but there are restrictions on the number of books you can borrow at any given time with Prime Reading whereas with Kindle Unlimited – as the name suggests – there is unlimited access. Even if you don’t own an Amazon Kindle e-reader you will still be able to sign-up for Kindle Unlimited and read Kindle ebooks in general.

That’s because you can read Amazon ebooks via the Kindle app for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as on laptops and on Amazon’s popular range of Fire tablets. Anyone interested in this deal might already be convinced and itching to rush off to the Amazon website to sign-up for it. But before you do there are some important things we need to point out about the Ts and Cs of the deal. Firstly, you can’t already be signed up for a Kindle Unlimited free trial or be a paying member of the service. If you are you won’t be eligible for the Kindle Unlimited three months free promotion running right now. Also, if you’ve benefitted from a Kindle Unlimited free trial or promotion in the past 36 months you may not be eligible for the deal as well. And finally, if you do sign up for the deal just be aware that auto-renew will be immediately applied. So, if you don’t want to continue paying for Kindle Unlimited after the free period is over make sure you cancel before then.