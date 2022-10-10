Arsenal stars dreaming about title as Martinelli talks up City fight

He added: “It’s amazing to play alongside them and I am so happy to have the opportunity to play with them. I think Arsenal is a big club and we have a lot of good players.

“Jesus is a great guy, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well. He is always trying to help me and all the players. He is 25 but he has a lot of experience, and everyone loves him.

“I think we are getting better with each game, you guys can see. We have a lot of time to improve, and I think we have great quality, and I think we can do more.”

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here