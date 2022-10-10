Arsenal tipped to rival Liverpool and Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is currently one of the most sought-after players in world football after a series of impressive performances at Borussia Dortmund. He has already made over 100 appearances in competitive football, despite being just 19 years old. His experience has been highlighted in Germany this season, wearing the captain’s armband for his club on multiple occasions.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been the two clubs most heavily linked with his signature but will have to fork out at least £87million for his signature. Many believe he is worth the price though, considering him to be something of a generational talent who can be a mainstay within any midfield for at least the next decade.

Now, Arsenal have been tipped to rival other suitors by Lescott if they can secure a place in the Champions League next season, Mikel Arteta’s side are far surpassing expectations so far this season sitting top of the Premier League after nine games. Hopes are high within the Emirates that they can challenge for the title this season but they are at least in pole position for place in the top four.

