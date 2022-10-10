Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Boast Controversial Overwatch 2 Feature

Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 was released a few days back. It came with a handful of issues, including a controversial requirement that forces players to register a phone number. The requirement of registering phone numbers has frustrated many players, as pre-paid phones are not eligible. The good part is that Activision offered leniency for existing players, however, it seems that this requirement has become the norm for the company’s other games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Also Requires Registering Phone Numbers

The company’s official website states that:

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number.”

Activision’s said that this new requirement can help the publisher cut down on cheating. As we know that phone numbers can only be registered once, which makes it harder for players to circumvent a ban by creating a new account. The bad piece of news is that the move is also acting as a paywall. It means that players can only enjoy games like Modern Warfare 2 or Overwatch 2 if they can afford a monthly phone plan and that seems not good at all.

There is a possibility that Activision can move away from this requirement if there’s enough negative feedback. However, it’s difficult to say how many players this will impact. On the contrary, it is quite great that the company is taking strides to prevent cheating. However, the players which have been with the Call of Duty series for a long time might know how frustrating it is. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28th on:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PCs

