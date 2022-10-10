Carer’s Allowance: Claimants risk losing £279 by not reporting changes

Britons can claim Carer’s Allowance if they provide care for someone and meet certain criteria. The three main criteria points for claiming are that a person must provide care for 35 hours a week, be over the age of 16 years, and must not earn more than £132 a week from employment or self-employment. People receiving Carer’s Allowance receive payments of £69.70 a week which works out to nearly £279 every month.

However, carers risk losing access to this benefit if they fail to update the DWP regarding any life changes which could affect their claim.

There are multiple scenarios which the Government department believes must be reported for someone to continue receiving their full £69.70 a week.

According to the Government guidance, changes which people need to report include things such as any changes to income such as starting a job, starting or ending full-time education, and if someone stops being a carer.

People will also need to report if someone else who cares for the same person is claiming Carer’s Allowance or if they are claiming the carer’s element of Universal Credit, and if the person someone cares for no longer receives a disability benefit or if they die.

