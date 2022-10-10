Changing Rooms star details biggest home makeover ‘wobble’

With the show making a comeback since the 90s, Micaela shared it feels surreal to be part of a programme that she’s grown up watching.

Saying it was strange now being inside the TV, the interior designer added it was a really fun experience to be a part of.

Micaela and Whinnie joined the cast of returning designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead who shared with Express that they loved the addition of the two women.

Changing Rooms is available to watch on All 4.

Channel 4's iconic home makeover series – Changing Rooms in partnership with the nation's number one paint brand, Dulux – is back for its second series, with two brand-new fabulous interior designers, Whinnie Williams and Micaela Sharp, who join the iconic Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead of 2LG Studio.

Changing Rooms episodes are available to Stream on C4 & All 4