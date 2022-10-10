‘Dangerous game’ to rely on state pension payments





With the triple lock set to return next year, state pensioners are likely to see their payments rise in line with inflation. Estimates from financial analysts suggest that inflation is likely to be around 10 percent which would result in a payment increase of £200 a week. However, experts are warning of the dangers posed by Britons choosing to solely rely on the state pension despite the predicted payment hike.

Richard Eagling, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet, urged those thinking of retirement plans to take action as soon as possible. Mr Eagling explained: “It’s wise to start thinking about this as early as possible because of the power of compound interest. “Essentially, this is when your money earns interest, and then, that interest earns interest, and so on. “Given time, this could mean your pension pot can increase at a quicker rate — especially if you keep contributing each month.” READ MORE: 70 health conditions qualify for extra £156 a week in PIP from DWP

As it stands, the new state pension comes to £185.15 per week for claimants however many are still struggling to make ends meet due to the cost of living crisis. Energy bills are to rise by 27 percent as of this month despite the introduction of the Government's price guarantee. On top of this, inflation currently stands at 9.9 percent and is expected to remain high for the foreseeable future. The reintroduction of the triple lock is likely to ease concerns as state pension payments will likely rise significantly.

The triple lock is a pledge made by the Government to raise state pensions by either 2.5 percent, average earnings or inflation; whichever is higher. Due to inflation being likely to exceed 2.5 percent or average earnings, a £200 payment increase could be introduced to state pensions next April. This is based on the forecast that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation will be 10 percent for the month of September. Despite this payment rise, Mr Eagling is warning that a state pension will not be enough to live on for many older households.

He added: “Sometimes you hear people who haven’t made any plans for their retirement, exclaiming that they’re not worried because they will just live on their state pension. “This can often be based on a lack of awareness around how little the state pension actually pays. “How much you receive will depend on your National Insurance record. Furthermore, who knows what the state pension provision will be by the time you come to retire, and at what age you’ll be able to get it? “It’s a dangerous game to rely on the state pension alone without saving anything yourself.”

In light of this, the financial expert shared advice on how people should prepare for their retirement. Mr Eagling said: “Ask yourself what a good retirement looks like to you. Would you want to take early retirement and stop working at 55 or 60? “Maybe you love working and you’ll only semi-retire, working part-time, set up your own enterprise or volunteering instead of stopping work altogether. “Whatever you imagine your retirement will look like, determine what you need to do now to make it achievable. “There are lots of free online pension calculators that can help you. Plug some figures into a pensions calculator to see how much you’re on track to get based on your current pension contribution and pension values.”