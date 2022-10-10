First Metaverse Presidential Speech:Macron Apperance on Decentraland

While giving a speech at an event Bpifrance: held at the public investment bank, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, showed up on Decentraland metaverse.

An Important Business Event

This year the “Big 2022” occurred physically in Paris and the allocated area on the Decentraland Metaverse. Topics such as innovation, business, deep tech, creative industries, and climate change were covered by different speakers. President Macron was also a part of the “Big 2022” event. During an event, he applauded the extraordinary resilience of French Entrepreneurs for creating 27 unicorns and 138,000 companies that export and bring the country to life. It was the first time people could listen to the president of France in a digital environment.

During an event, the President highlighted that the “France 2030” investment plan will accelerate the nation’s industrialization. “France 2030″ is an innovative investment plan revealed by the authorities on 12 October 2022. The primary focus of the plan is to give the boom to France’s Industrial sector. In order to support the transformation of the automotive, green industry, biotechnology, culture, and healthcare sectors in the French economy.

The main objective is to reindustrialize in response to the great needs of the country and of any troubled areas.

Although the transition is always terrifying, it is a terrifying unknown! It’s what the French government experience in our workplaces. Deep tech is a requirement for reindustrialization; discover the breakthroughs that will spark tomorrow’s significant revolutions in our startups!”, Macron stated.

It was a joint event organized in collaboration with RLTY, the Metaverse event company. Specializes in building infrastructures of digital events including music, fashuon, and corporate industries.

World Leaders Supporting the Metaverse

Innovation is always been an attraction for world leaders. Therefore, big tech companies seem interested in creating a metaverse. Macron’s campaign focused on the European metaverse. It should preserve creators’ copyrights and not rely on Anglo-Saxon or Chinese aggregators.

Dubai’s crown prince proposed a metaverse strategy in July 2002 to create 40,000 virtual jobs over five years. This plan will help in promoting critical sectors like remote work, education, healthcare and tourism.

According to Japan’s prime minister, the Japanese government’s digital transformation plan for the country includes NFTs. It is for local governments that use digital technology to address difficulties in their territory.

On the Contrary

Hardware plays an integral part, therefore companies are trying to secure their shares in the VR hardware market.

Many users have also stated that after using the VR technology for the first time they feel uncomfortable just after a brief session

The metaverse market is constantly developing. If we look at the estimates it was $27.21 in 2020. Hence, predicted to be worth $824.53 billion by 2030. Growing at a 39.1% CAGR from the year 2022 to 2030.

