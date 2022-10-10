Giovanni Pernice refuses to share ‘hidden message’ to Shirley Ballas

“I am indeed,” Giovanni nodded in agreement. “And you should see the effort that he put in the room every day as well.

“You know, he really wanted to get it right, and as I said before, I’m glad you got to do this experience, and you know, maybe come back for a Christmas special at some point. Why not?”

“Rich, you have been fantastic,” Rylan told him before concluding: “Can I just say, on behalf of everyone here, it has been so lovely seeing someone come on the show and love every single second of it.

“And we are really going to miss you. You’ve been fantastic. Good luck with everything.”

It Takes Two airs daily at 6.30pm on BBC Two.