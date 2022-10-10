‘He will be sorely missed’ Naga Munchetty shares heartbreak over death

The 66-year-old was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and he went public with the disease the following year.

Announcing his death, his family said: “Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31 August.

“He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck.

“It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.”