Heartstopper Season 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Series

There have been some pretty standout shows of 2022, and one that comes to mind is Heartstopper. Not only was the Netflix series a big hit with viewers, but it was a great teen dramedy overall, as well as a great addition to fantastic shows that feature LGBTQ+ romance storylines . The Heartstopper cast was full of fresh faces as well as familiar ones, and we were all swooning at the idea of young teen romance once again.

Season 2 was ordered quite quickly, but when is Heartstopper Season 2 going to release? And who is going to be coming back for the next adventures with Charlie, Nick, and everyone else? To answer some questions, check out these things we know about the upcoming season.

Heartstopper Season 2 Is Coming – As Well As Season 3

While the Season 2 renewal was pretty obvious from the title of this article, you might be surprised to learn that Season 3 of the show is actually already ordered, too. With the announcement for Season 2 , it was made known that Season 3 was on the way, as well, for the popular teen series.

This isn’t that much of a surprise, considering the show was so popular, and the cast wasn’t that surprised either. In an interview that Joe Locke (Charlie Spring) did with his co-star, Kit Connor (Nick Nelson), at Entertainment Weekly , he admitted that the idea of Season 2 (before it was announced) was easy to think about because there’s so much story to tell in the graphic novels:

I think it’s quite easy to look ahead at a second season because of volume three and four of the novels. Charlie develops an eating disorder and his mental health takes a turn for the worse and I think that would be interesting to look into, especially if the show continues to be very much a teen show.

With this in mind, I can only imagine what the next season, as well as Season 3, could be like.

Heartstopper, As Of September 2022, Is In Production In The U.K.

If you were wondering if Heartstopper Season 2 was in production, we thankfully don’t need to wait that long to hear news, as Season 2 is officially filming, as of September 2022, according to Variety . Production is taking place in the United Kingdom.

All The Lead Cast Are Returning

The cast of Heartstopper was so loveable and sweet that we were all just waiting to hear if Season 2 was going to see everyone return. Thankfully, we can confirm that the whole cast of the first season is going to be back for the second season of the popular show, per the Variety article from before.

This includes Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Jenny Walser as Tori, Yasmin Finney as Elle, Corrina Brown as Tara, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Tobie Donovan as Issac, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Thea Norwood as Imogen, and Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry.

We’re not entirely sure if actress Olivia Colman (who plays Nick’s mother), or any of the main adults in the series, will return, but I’m sure we’ll find out more as the second season gets closer.

Several New Characters Have Been Cast

While we do have plenty of great characters who are already a part of this wonderful show, there is still a lot of story to tell, and with that story comes new characters that we are either going to love or grow to love. Per the Variety article before, it’s been confirmed that several new characters (and cast members) have been added to the next season.

One of the latest additions is Jack Barton, known for roles in projects such as The Letter for the King and The Pursuit of Love, who will be playing Nick’s older brother, David – who, per Variety, isn’t too “enthusiastic” about Charlie and Nick.

Other new cast members include Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, a teacher at their school, Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid, a student at Higgs Girls school, and Bradley Riches as James McEwan, who had a small appearance in Season 1 but has now been given a name.

With so many new characters added, this just makes me all the more excited for the stories that are sure to be told in the coming seasons, and I can only imagine what friendships or drama is going to arise – especially with that David storyline.

Alice Oseman, The Author Of The Original Series, Is Returning To Pen The Episodes For Season 2

If you’ve never read the Heartstopper graphic novels, trust me when I tell you that you have to check them out. Even if you aren’t a reader in any shape or form, the story of Charlie and Nick is something that everyone should read, and is proof that the idea of young, pure love can sell. Everyone loves a good coming of age story.

Why do I bring this up? Because Alice Oseman wrote the comics, created the series for Netflix, and wrote every episode. And guess what? She’s coming back for Season 2 to write the episodes again.

This isn’t the first time that the author of a particular series has taken on the actual adaptation, as it’s been done with people like Stephen Chbosky with The Perks of Being a Wallflower, or even the famous Stephen King who wrote the screenplay for Maximum Overdrive. Knowing that the show that I love so much was written by the same person who wrote the series makes me so happy.

Prior to the show being released – Oseman did an interview with BuzzFeed and talked about her excitement for the series, saying how eager she was for the world to see it after the process it took to get it published and turned into a Netflix series:

I love Heartstopper and it’s always been a passion project and something that’s very dear to my heart. I’m just very grateful and I’m having a great time!

Trust me, we’re all having a great time, too.

We Don’t Know When Heartstopper Season 2 Will Release

While this isn’t technically a thing we know, it’s more a thing we don’t know, as we’re not sure when Heartstopper Season 2 will debut.

As mentioned before, the series is in production in the United Kingdom, but who knows how long it might take to film it and get everything done. While it most certainly isn’t going to be on any 2022 TV release schedule , maybe we can hope for something to come out about a possible release date sometime next year.

What are you the most excited about when it comes to Heartstopper Season 2? I know for a fact I’m going to be counting down the days until I hear more news. I need to see the continuation of this sweet love story.