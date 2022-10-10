Categories
Entertainment

Heartstopper Season 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Series


There have been some pretty standout shows of 2022, and one that comes to mind is Heartstopper. Not only was the Netflix series a big hit with viewers, but it was a great teen dramedy overall, as well as a great addition to fantastic shows that feature LGBTQ+ romance storylines. The Heartstopper cast was full of fresh faces as well as familiar ones, and we were all swooning at the idea of young teen romance once again. 

Season 2 was ordered quite quickly, but when is Heartstopper Season 2 going to release? And who is going to be coming back for the next adventures with Charlie, Nick, and everyone else? To answer some questions, check out these things we know about the upcoming season.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in Heartstopper

(Image credit: Netflix)

Heartstopper Season 2 Is Coming – As Well As Season 3



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.