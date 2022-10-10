Households can save £112 a year on energy bills by making ‘one change’





According to Nesta, Britons can save £112 annually by making “one simple change” to their boiler settings. The innovation charity has launched an online tool to assist people in turning down combi boiler flow temperature with ease to help reduce energy bills. This latest endeavour is supported by Which? and energy suppliers, such as Energy UK, EDF, E.ON Next and Octopus Energy.

Nesta reports if 10 million UK households with combi boilers reset their flow temperature to 60 degrees celsius or below, this would cut £1billion from energy bills. Overall, this would result in each individual household saving £112 a year on their final energy bill. Taking into account the Government’s energy price guarantee, the charity estimates this would save HM Treasury £500million. The majority of people are not aware that they can save money by reducing their boiler’s flow temperature. READ MORE: 70 health conditions qualify for extra £156 a week in PIP from DWP

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that only one in 10 people had lowered their flow temperature in the last year. Thanks to the energy price guarantee, the typical price of a unit of gas and electricity is capped which means a household with average usage will pay £2,500. With this initiative, the average household will see its energy bills rise by around 27 percent from October 2022 instead of the expected 80 percent. It should be noted that the price guarantee does not mean all energy bills will be capped at £2,500. DON’T MISS

Instead, the average price of a unit of gas and electricity will be capped for households which will still help Britons to save money. As of this month, standing charges will increase from 45p a day to 46p a day for electricity and 27p to 28p for gas. On top of this, households will pay 10.3p per kWh for gas instead of the previous maximum of 7p. Madeleine Gabriel, the director of Sustainable Future at Nesta, broke down how people can save money with “one simple change” to their boiler settings and the price guarantee. READ MORE: Paramedic shares how she dishes up tasty meals costing 68p per portion

Ms Gabriel said: “While the energy price guarantee is helping millions to avoid financial ruin from high energy bills, the actual amount people pay still depends on their energy use, so it is important that anyone needing to keep costs as low as possible this winter feels confident taking action. “Many people are already doing as much as they can to save money on energy bills but there are hidden tricks that people can take themselves that don’t affect their comfort. “We have found people can save £112 a year just by making one change to their combination boiler to make it more efficient – a much bigger saving than many better-known energy saving tips. “To help as many people as possible save money and reduce carbon emissions, we have designed a tool to guide anyone through this step by step.”

Rocio Concha, Which?’s director of Policy and Advocacy, outlined her support for Nesta’s new tool. Ms Concha explained: “Energy bills have spiralled during the cost of living crisis, so people are looking for simple steps they can take to save money. “We are supportive of Nesta’s new tool, which shows how reducing the flow temperature on combi boilers can help consumers shave money off their heating bills, without compromising on the temperature they heat their home to. “We are also calling on the Government to turbo boost the insulation of homes to help consumers save energy and reduce their bills. “It is also vital energy companies do all they can to support their customers through this extraordinary cost of living crisis.”