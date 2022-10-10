‘I let my four children swear and don’t care what anyone thinks’

The woman confessed that should her child swear, she “does not correct them”.

In the clip, Casara, from the United States, who shares videos under the name @casaranjuan, claims she has a “very open and honest relationship” with her kids, reports The Manchester Evening News.

She said: “They know when they can swear, how they can swear and who they can swear around – and they’re allowed to swear.”

The TikTok creator added: “If you think the worst thing your child can do is swear, then you have another thing coming.”

Titling the video “Five things we allow our kids to do as parents of four”, she goes on to explain how if they are out drinking with friends and asked to be collected, she will always pick them up and discuss what happened the next day.

“Let’s face it – peer pressure is real and people can’t learn unless they make mistakes or do something they’re not supposed to do,” she said.

Casara also told her followers that children do not have to “kiss you, hug you or hang around you if they choose not to”, she does not believe children should be pushed into higher education and she teaches them about sex at a young age – telling them all about body parts and what drugs are.