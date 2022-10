Here’s the recipe just in case you need it:

1.5 oz Campari

1.5 oz sweet vermouth

1.5 oz prosecco

Add the Campari and sweet vermouth into a mixing glass with ice and stir. Add prosecco and stir again, then strain into a champagne flute. Alternatively, strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with orange peel or slice. Top with more prosecco for added sweetness, to taste.