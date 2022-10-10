James Maddison: Newcastle retain interest in signing Leicester playmaker – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday’s newspapers…

THE INDEPENDENT

Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby among others.

THE TIMES

Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly keen on signing a new deal at Arsenal





DAILY MAIL

Arsenal will have to give Gabriel Martinelli pay parity with the club’s top-earners as talks over a new deal get underway.

The Football Association has spoken to Arsenal defender Gabriel after the governing body opened a probe into his confrontation with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson on Sunday.

Arsenal are reported to be monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo’s contract talks at Roma, with a view to signing the attacking midfielder.

Kazuyoshi Miura has rewritten his own record as the oldest active professional footballer by playing aged 55 years and 225 days old.

There’s more unsettlement at Barcelona after president Joan Laporta criticised players for not taking a salary cut, according to a report.

DAILY MIRROR

David de Gea admits he wants to remain at Manchester United “for more years” as a decision looms on his future.

Romeo Beckham is set to make his debut in English professional football. The 20-year-old is training with the Brentford B team, who will meet Crewe in a specially-arranged behind-closed-doors game on Saturday.

Thiago Silva has told Chelsea they are approaching crunch time in talks about a new contract.

Wolves chief Jeff Shi is in Julen Lopetegui’s native Spain to try to persuade the coach to finally come to Molineux.

David de Gea is out of contract at Manchester United in the summer





THE GUARDIAN

Sarina Wiegman has denied she has signed a new contract with the Football Association to extend her time with the Lionesses beyond 2025.

THE SUN

Scottish footballer Zander Murray reckons Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol ‘never intended to hurt anyone’ after the former Spain goalkeeper’s ‘coming out’ tweet.

Lionel Messi has been slammed by former Liverpool player Jerzy Dudek as being “provocative”.

Lucy Bronze reckons talented English aces who get to play for a top club abroad “would be crazy” to turn the opportunity down. The Lionesses star, 30, says her Barcelona switch has given her a “new lease life”.

DAILY STAR

Iker Casillas lost over three million followers on Twitter after he was “hacked” on Twitter – leading to a tweet reading: “I hope you respect me: I’m gay.”

Erling Haaland has revealed his bizarre diet that has defenders terrified of facing him this season for Manchester City. Powering the formidable forward are meals consisting of hearts and livers as part of a 6,000 calories-a-day diet that also includes a special drinking system through filtered water.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly interested in the prospect of potentially making a move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami in the MLS.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal have a deadline to activate the two-year option they have to extend Charlie Patino’s contract, according to reports. The 18-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season and Arsenal must decide whether to trigger the clause in the coming months.

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has been informed that Cody Gakpo is no longer interested in joining the Whites in the January transfer window.

Arsenal have been tipped to rival Liverpool and Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham if they manage to hold on to a spot in the Champions League next season.

DAILY RECORD

Gio van Bronckhorst has performed a Rangers striking U-turn as he now believes he can play Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos together.