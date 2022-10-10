Jamie Lee Curtis addresses sad farewell that left her ‘breaking’ down

She went on to reveal she refused to use body prosthetics to play a downtrodden character in her film Everything All At Once.

The photo shared by Jamie to her Instagram showed her in character wearing a tight and unflattering yellow polo neck, as she showed off her stomach.

She wrote: “In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things.

“Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products.

“And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything.”

The actress continued: “I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight. I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality.

“That was my goal. I have never felt more free creatively and physically.”

