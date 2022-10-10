Jamie Lee Curtis confesses why she won’t watch ‘dreadful’ Halloween

The Halloween movie continuity is pretty complicated with 12 movies across five different timelines. The original narrative saw Curtis star in the first two Halloween movies before some less well-remembered other sequels without her. A retcon two decades on had the Laurie star return in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and Halloween Resurrection, direct sequels to 1981’s Halloween II – ones that revealed her to be Michael’s sister.

By the time of the 40th anniversary in 2018, Curtis was persuaded to reprise Laurie in a direct sequel to only the original 1978 movie, which was also called Halloween.

In this third timeline, she was just a babysitter who isn’t related to Michael and the slasher escapes from prison after four decades behind bars.

Last year’s Halloween Kills was the third film in this timeline and now the conclusion is about to hit cinemas this weekend with Halloween Ends. Although we very much doubt this is the end of the popular horror franchise.

Speaking with Greatest Hits Radio, the 63-year-old was asked why she wanted to revisit playing Laurie yet again, 44 years after John Carpenter’s original movie.