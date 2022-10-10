Jerry Hall enjoys cosy dinner with ex Mick Jagger and his girlfriend

Mick Jagger, 79, and Jerry Hall, 66, have been separated for 23 years – but that doesn’t stop them coming together to share the life of their 30-year-old daughter Georgia.

The pair split back in 1999, and Mick has since moved on with 35-year-old ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick and the five-year-old son they share, Deveraux.

However, Mick, whose youngest daughter with Jerry is just five years younger than his current girlfriend, was happy to reunite with his ex as they celebrated Georgia’s successes.

She has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a model and has her finger on the pulse in the fashion world, having previously strutted down the catwalk for Tom Ford and Versace.

Georgia shared a snap of herself, her parents and Mick’s current girlfriend in an emotional post shared with her 1.2 million followers from the heat of the action.