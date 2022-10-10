Jurgen Klopp left red-faced by Merson prediction before Arsenal defeat

“Henderson looks at Odegaard, then leaves him, it’s unbelievable, this is what you want from your playmaker, the ball through the eye of a needle it’s phenomenal. A great finish by Martinelli, he makes the run because Odegaard is on the ball, if you’ve got someone like Odegaard, you make runs when people have the ball.

“When you’re playing in that position, you’re only as good as the players providing, pace and movement up front doesn’t half make it easier for you as a number ten.

“At the same time, for the forwards, they make the run when he has the ball. If you watch Kevin De Bruyne, [Erling] Haaland ain’t beating four players and chipping the goalie, he’s getting service, he makes runs.”