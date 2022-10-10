King Charles shares heartfelt message after Donegal deadly explosion





King Charles III issued a heartfelt message to the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and Irish people after an explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal, claimed the lives of 10 people and sent to hospital eight more. The new sovereign shared his statement via the Royal Family Twitter account on Monday, three days after the incident happened.

He wrote: “My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of that appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal. We remember with the greatest fondness meeting people from across Donegal when we visited in 2016 and the strong sense of community that exists there. “However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy, together with yourself and the people of Ireland.” Charles’s tribute followed the ones issued by other well-known figures including Pope Francis I and Mr Higgins to the village, still coming to terms with the loss. The explosion has left shaken Creeslough’s close-knit community of about 400 people, with local businessman Brian Dolan telling the BBC the town will “never, ever, ever be the same” for the surviving residents.

Similarly, Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty told reporters on Sunday while speaking of the victims: “They are all local people. They are all very much involved in the community. They were all people who were shopping in their local shop. “We have very, very young children. The schools are going to be impacted, the GAA clubs are going to be impacted, the local church, in general the community is going to be severely impacted by this incident. “But it is a very strong community as was seen here on Friday afternoon with the response of families, friends and neighbours who came to people’s rescue. So I am sure the community will come together and will support each other.” The incident took place at an Applegreen service station on Friday afternoon and, while an investigation is underway to find out what caused it, police have said it appears to have been a tragic accident. READ MORE: Duke of Kent’s mother lived in ‘genteel poverty’ after tragic event

The youngest victims were two teenagers and a five-year-old girl, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who has been described as a “playful, energetic little girl” by Creeslough pharmacist Fergus Brennan. The funeral of 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher will take place on October 10, the same day she was meant to start her new job as a fashion designer in Belfast. Thousands of people across Ireland have come out over the weekend to hold candlelit vigils, mourn the victims and show support for Creeslough. As noted by the King in his statement, Charles and Camilla, the now Queen Consort, visited County Donegal for the first time in May 2016. DON’T MISS

Their trip followed a two-day visit to Northern Ireland, and saw Charles and Camilla visiting a number of local businesses – including the factory where the famous Donegal Tweed is made – as well as meeting residents. King Charles, who has yet to make a visit abroad since acceding to the throne in early September, visited the Republic of Ireland eight times, with the last trip there taking place in March. In 1995, the then Prince of Wales became the first member of the Royal Family to visit the nation since its independence. While the visit attracted protesters, the then-Ambassador to Ireland, Victoria Sutherland, wrote about the royal visit in declassified papers: “The overwhelmingly favourable reaction to the Prince of Wales from people in all walks of life including many who describe themselves as staunch republicans has exceeded all expectations. The Irish have clearly responded to the Prince of Wales’ relaxed and easy manner and everyone to whom I have since spoken has commented on his repeatedly expressed desire to visit Ireland again.”