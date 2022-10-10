Lorraine Kelly boasts results of ‘dead easy’ weight loss at award show

Lorraine Kelly, 62, has shared that she has dropped two clothes sizes in an incredible transformation, losing 1.5 stone in a matter of months after signing up to Weight Watchers.

The TV host had a bright beam on her face as she showed off her trim figure in a slim-fitting denim jumpsuit.

Healthy eating – including a bowl of porridge and fruit each morning – has been part of Lorraine’s fitness transformation, which she has been working on all year.

She also booked herself onto a Spanish walking holiday, which included mountain climbing on a daily basis, to increase her stamina and all round fitness.

Today, Lorraine was strutting her stuff at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel as she joined the party at the Women Of The Year awards ceremony.