Microsoft insiders describe a leadership vacuum in its metaverse unit as its gigantic US Military contract fell short in its latest test: ‘The devices would have gotten us killed’

In June, Microsoft’s Mixed Reality unit — responsible for the HoloLens goggles and other nascent metaverse projects — saw a huge shakeup. Alex Kipman, who led metaverse strategy, left after an Insider investigation into misconduct allegations.

Now, months later, Microsoft insiders say the company’s metaverse and mixed reality ambitions remain uncertain amid canceled projects, budget cuts, a struggling contract with the United States military, and lack of leadership. One insider said that there’s “no roadmap to speak of” for HoloLens as Microsoft instead focuses on the Army contract. And the special headsets Microsoft is making for the battlefield are still falling short in some areas.

“The devices would have gotten us killed,” one tester said of the current iteration of Microsoft’s device for the military, in an excerpt of an Army report dictated to Insider, owing to the light generated by the goggles when they’re active.

Publicly, Microsoft has projected confidence: A slide in a recent Microsoft presentation to investors suggests the company is expecting $100 million in HoloLens augmented reality device revenue in its next quarter alone. However, insiders suggest that the math doesn’t quite add up.

Each current-model HoloLens 2 headset has a sticker price starting at $3,500, meaning Microsoft would have to sell around 30,000 units in three months at full price to meet that projection. That would be a significant amount for a device one former employee estimates has sold between 40,000 and 60,000 devices since its 2016 launch. Even if all of those devices sold for full retail price, that would put the device’s lifetime revenue at around $200 million.

Meanwhile, those insiders say the biggest bulk-purchase sale of HoloLens devices in recent memory is a sale of $1 million worth of the devices to a startup making mixed reality for the government and public sector called Eolian. Microsoft once considered acquiring the startup to bolster its effort to build the HoloLens-like devices for the Army, according to a person with knowledge of the HoloLens order and acquisition talks.

Eolian cofounder Mike Simmons confirmed to Insider that it purchased the headsets for the “relatively accurate” amount of $1 million, but declined to provide more details on the deal or whether acquisition talks occurred. He did say that Eolian leadership has “zero interest in selling the company.”

Microsoft spokesman Frank X. Shaw declined to comment on Eolian and referred IVAS questions to the Army. “Microsoft is committed to all aspects of mixed reality and the metaverse,” Shaw said.

Microsoft’s headset for the US Army is falling short

As Insider reported earlier this year, Microsoft scrapped plans for the next generation HoloLens device, internally called Project Calypso. At the time, Microsoft insiders said that the company was instead focusing its mixed-reality hardware efforts on a similar but more specialized device for military use called the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS). The contract to build IVAS was once said to be worth as much as $22 billion to Microsoft.

In lieu of an acquisition of the likes of Eolian, insiders say that Microsoft has doubled down on its own public sector plans, which include an IVAS-like device for the aviation industry, 3D terrain services, and getting the Army to buy subscriptions for its software related to IVAS.

The IVAS contract has been behind schedule and plagued by quality and performance problems. One insider said Microsoft has recently improved its standing with the Army by making changes to the device’s display. A company employee briefed about a recent Army test of the device said it still isn’t meeting expectations. The device succeeded in just two out of six evaluation events in a recent operational test, according to the employee, who said they reviewed a report summarizing the results of the test.

Criticisms, according to the employee who dictated to Insider excerpts of this report, included that the device’s glow from the display was visible from hundreds of meters away, which could give away the position of the wearer. Testers also found that the soldiers’ field of view including peripheral vision is limited while the headset is on, and the bulk and weight of the device restricts a soldier’s movement.

Meanwhile, an Army spokesman said the operational test is so far generally considered a success and that the Army remains committed to the IVAS program.

“The emerging results indicate that the program achieved success in most of the Army evaluation criteria,” Brigadier General Christopher D. Schneider said in a statement to Insider. “However, the results also identified areas where IVAS fell short and needs additional improvements, which the Army will address.”

“The Army will provide the most reliable and advanced equipment to its soldiers,” the statement also said.

Microsoft’s vision for the metaverse is unclear

Beyond the IVAS contract, some close to the company worry that Kipman’s departure left a leadership vacuum. While his resignation following the allegations against him was generally received as a necessary step, insiders say, the move also left the company’s metaverse ambitions fragmented and lacking in clear vision.

“Alex needed to go,” one insider said. And yet, “there’s no one who can take the reins of the whole program. The culture has gone from manic under Alex to so hyper-cautious that nothing of consequence is happening.”

Microsoft has declined to confirm or deny the specific allegations against Kipman. “Every reported claim we receive is investigated, and for every claim found substantiated there is clear action taken,” the company said in a statement for Insider’s previous report. Kipman did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

After Kipman’s resignation, mixed reality hardware teams joined the Windows + Devices organization under chief product officer Panos Panay, while the software teams responsible for software products including Microsoft Mesh mixed reality platform moved under the Experiences + Devices division under Jeff Teper, the Microsoft Office veteran now best known for running the Microsoft Teams chat app.

“Both Jeff and Panos are old company hands,” one former employee said. “They are trusted, have deep networks, no drama in public, well-protected/well-insured. Everything Alex was not. But neither of them are really great stewards of the vision.”

The former employee expects that under Teper’s guidance, Teams will become Microsoft’s leading play for the metaverse.

Mixed reality teams have already seen significant cuts to their expenses. Even requests to expense office supplies and travel to meet with customers and attend partner events have been denied, according to one insider. Shaw, the Microsoft spokesman, said budget cuts aren’t specific to the IVAS team and are happening across the industry.

“Teper is an Office veteran, and Office is all about managing expenses, not bleeding edge innovation,” the former employee said.