New Covid threat to Britain’s care homes, campaigners warn

It may mean fewer lockdowns in the short term, but there is a risk those with no symptoms could inadvertently spread the virus. Regular asymptomatic testing in hospitals, care homes, and hospices was “paused” on August 31.

The Daily Express asked the Care Quality Commission how testing would be monitored at the 15,056 homes it is responsible for and how many establishments were still not fully open to visitors.

Despite being responsible for safety standards, the regulator said it had no involvement in the testing decision.

It said it relied on assurances from facilities about visiting – but experts fear this could lead to a spike. The regulator said: “CQC does not have a remit or involvement in testing.”

The spokesman also said the CQC does not have the power, under legislation, to compel care homes to inform it of changes to visiting status.

He added: “We continue to seek assurances from care home providers about how they are supporting visiting.”