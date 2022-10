As a result, the baby was kidnapped, placed in a basket and put in the river by some boys.

Thankfully, Roger was nearby, was able to rescue him and baptized him.

The episode ended with Fergus and his family moving away to New Bern for a fresh start.

When Outlander returns, fans may soon see Briana give birth to another child, as the character also welcomes a daughter in the novels.

Outlander seasons 1-6 are available on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK