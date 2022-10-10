Portugal named the best holiday destination in Europe

Planning a holiday? Portugal has been named the best holiday destination in Europe at the World Travel Awards. Where should British tourists visit in Portugal?
Portugal is one of Europe’s leading holiday destinations and is also a popular country for British expats.
Beach
Portugal’s Algarve is the country’s premier beach destination and was ranked as one of Europe’s leading beach holiday spots.
Each area of the Algarve has its own style and vibe with plenty to suit every kind of holidaymaker.
Surfers should head to Sagres while families will enjoy the restaurants and beaches of Lagos.
Albufeira is the Algarve’s party town while Tavira offers holidaymakers a glimpse of traditional coastal life.
The Algarve is also one of Europe’s top golfing destinations and has a huge range of award-winning courses.
Culture
The Portuguese capital, Lisbon, is packed full with historical and cultural attractions.
History fans should head to the Belem Tower or the Jeronimos Monastery to learn more about Lisbon’s past.
The National Museum of Contemporary Art and the Museu Calouste Gulbenkian will keep culture vultures busy.
After a busy day exploring, tourists can head up to the castle to enjoy incredible views of the city.
Foodies
Portugal’s northern city, Porto, is the perfect destination for foodies and wine fans. Tourists can head out to the Douro Valley to sample some of the region’s wines.
Porto’s local dish, the francesinha, might not be to everyone’s taste but is definitely worth a try.
There are no requirements to show a vaccination pass, take a test, or fill out a passenger locator form to travel to the mainland, Madeira or the Azores.
British tourists must have a passport issued less than 10 years before the date they entered Portugal and it must be valid for at least three days after the day they plan to leave.
Britons will need to get their passport stamped when they enter and leave Portugal even if they use the e-gates at the airport.
Tourists should hand their passport to a border official for stamping after the exit the airport’s e-gates.
