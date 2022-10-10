Portugal named the best holiday destination in Europe

Planning a holiday? Portugal has been named the best holiday destination in Europe at the World Travel Awards. Where should British tourists visit in Portugal?

Portugal is one of Europe’s leading holiday destinations and is also a popular country for British expats.

Beach

Portugal’s Algarve is the country’s premier beach destination and was ranked as one of Europe’s leading beach holiday spots.

Each area of the Algarve has its own style and vibe with plenty to suit every kind of holidaymaker.

Surfers should head to Sagres while families will enjoy the restaurants and beaches of Lagos.

READ MORE: Passengers should ‘ask’ for free upgrade when seating next to family