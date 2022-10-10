Putin’s savage new commander in Ukraine is a ‘clear signal’ to West





Notorious for opening fire on pro-democracy protesters and for his use of chemical weapons in Syria, Sergei Surovikin was appointed as commander of the Ukraine war on Monday. The new appointment came on the same day the Kremlin launched devastating early morning missile strikes on Kyiv.

Mr General Surovikin is a veteran commander who led the Russian military expedition in Syria in 2017. During that time, he was accused of using “controversial” tactics including indiscriminate bombing against anti-government fighters. The brutal bombing of Ukraine’s capital earlier this week has been linked to the tactics previously executed by Surovikin. The 55-year-old military veteran also served in the Soviet Union’s war with Afghanistan during the 1980s.

He said: “He’s seen as a hero of the former Soviet Republic. “He has shown his ability to wage a war that involves nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, the last of which he used in Syria. “Putin’s regime has repeatedly issued threats over recent weeks of using a nuclear option. We need to think about what the capability is, the intent and the opportunity. “So they have already signalled their intent, but they would need commanders who would have the capability to do it.

“This is a man who has used chemical weapons in recent history, so that demonstrates capability.” With the appointment, the Kremlin may also be seeking to combat criticism over its handling of the Ukraine war after facing severe setbacks. Among those to welcome the appointment of Surovikin was Yevgeny Prigozhin, the notorious founder of the Wagner private military company and a vocal critic of the military leadership. Prigozhin said: “Surovikin is the most able commander in the Russian army”. He said he is a “legendary figure, he was born to serve his motherland faithfully”.