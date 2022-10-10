Queen Rania wows in ‘dynamic’ unbuttoned white shirt

Queen Rania of Jordan stepped out at Al Jandaweel School for Girls on Sunday, October 9.

The royal stunned in the Cinched Poplin Button-Down Shirt by Alexander Wang.

At InterMix, this shirt is retailed at £283.87, down from £469.96.

But it is more “dynamic” than a regular white shirt, as it nips in at the waist, showcasing the royal’s enviable figure.

The bottom two buttons of the short are shown to be undone on the website, and Raina has followed suit by wearing it in this unique style.

