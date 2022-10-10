Reuniting Pets Lost from Hurricane Ian

Lost Pet Services, Inc. (LPS) is helping reunite hundreds of pets lost from Hurricane Ian in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. LPS is a local safety-net 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to reuniting lost pets and helping those in financial need of medical services. In the last five days over 60 pets have been reunited but more need our help. LPS has reunited cats, dogs, pigs, tortoises, goats, horses, cows, possums, lizards, snakes, rabbits, or any animal that’s lost, they will help. Lost Pet Services (LPS) provides enormous exposure on their Facebook group, Lost and Found Pets 941 (Lost Pet Services) with over 43,600 local member followers helping to share posts and make matches. They cover Manatee, Sarasota, and Charlotte counties and work closely with first responders, shelters, local veterinarians, and animal welfare organizations. Lost Pet Services will provide a free flyer for every pet when a lost pet report is completed. All information is sent directly to the local county shelters on behalf of the owner or finder. If an owner or finder is unable to print flyers, LPS will have them printed at no charge to the owner or finder. LPS has local volunteers across three counties with microchip scanners to scan found pets as well. You can send in a lost/found pet report to: https://www.lostfoundpets941.com/lost-pet-report. LPS is currently accepting donations for medical needs assistance here: https://www.lostfoundpets941.com/donate-lost-pets.

To learn more, visit