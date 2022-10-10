Sandip University and ESDS Software Solution Limited, Nashik Organise SUNHACKS 2022 – a National Level Hackathon | Technology

Sandip University’s School of Computer Science and Engineering, in association with ESDS Technologies, has organised SUNHACKS 2022, a national level hackathon. This initiative has been conceived under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Smart India Hackathon, a nationwide initiative that provides engineering students with a platform for innovative, out-of-the-box thinking. Tech enthusiasts from across India are welcome to participate in this 36-hour hackathon.

Participants can choose one of four themes: Web/Mobile App Development, FinTech, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, or Health-Tech. The event will be held on November 11th and 12th, 2022 at Sandip University’s Nashik campus. The winner will be awarded a cash prize of INR 50,000, and the first and second runner-ups will be awarded INR 30,000 and INR 20,000, respectively.

”I am extremely pleased that we have collaborated with our trusted industry partner, ESDS Technologies, to facilitate innovative opportunities for the next generation of engineers. I am confident that the SUNHACKS 2022 Hackathon is going to be a catalyst for the development of newer and better technologies,” said Dr. Sandip Jha, Chairman of Sandip University.

”At ESDS Technologies we have always valued innovation above all else. Sandip University, Nashik has been a reliable academic partner to train engineers towards developing smart solutions to problems. I am looking forward to the SUNHACKS 2022 Hackathon, which I believe is going to be a smash national hit,” said Mr. Piyush Somani, the Managing Director and CEO of ESDS Technologies, Nashik.

Sandip University is a UGC-recognised premier educational institution located in Nashik, Maharashtra and Sijoul, Bihar. The university is set in a sprawling, lush green campus spanning across 75+ acres in Sijoul and across 250+ acres in Nashik. Sandip University offers industry-integrated UG, PG, PhD, Diploma, and part-time programmes in Engineering, Computer Engineering, Law, Management, Sciences, Pharmaceutical Science, UX Design, Fashion Design, Beauty and Cosmetology, and Interior Design.

Sandip University’s Sandip School of Computer Sciences and Engineering offers a vast array of professional undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, Cloud Technology and Information Security, Cyber Security and Forensics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

For the academic year 2022–23, Sandip University has launched the ‘Advanced Learner’ Training and Placement Program, which provides students access to Value Addition and Global Certification programs. These certification programmes will help students gain industry-relevant skills and training and will include languages, communication skills, programming languages, and domain-specific value-added programs.

Sandip University proudly provides 100% placement assistance to all students each year through annual placement drives. Over 150 private and public sector companies participate in the university’s placement drives to recruit skilled professionals into their workforce. Sandip University’s top recruitment partners are Capgemini, Accenture, TCS, Bajaj, Amazon, Godrej, Infosys, and AtoS. The highest annual package bagged by students at Sandip Group of Institutions is INR 1.2 crore.

Sandip University invites tech enthusiasts from all over India to participate in SUNHACKS 2022 and make the most of this fantastic opportunity.

Visit www.sandipuniversity.edu.in for further information. About ESDS: ESDS Software is amongst India’s leading cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud requirements provider and has its presence across the APAC region, Europe, Middle East, The Americas, and Africa. It offers cloud computing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS), and managed services. The company operates the business on an asset-light model and offers products across diversified industries that include government ministries & companies and corporate entities across sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, IT and ITES, telecom, real estate, pharmaceuticals, retail, and education and in several countries across the APAC region, Europe, Middle East, the Americas, and Africa. The company operates its business through three data centers in India, one each in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Bengaluru covering over 50,000 sq ft. ESDS is an innovation driven company and is one of the few data center and cloud services providers that has its own R&D team comprising 177 team members. The team has indigenously developed several products that complement the data center and cloud business such as eNlight Cloud, eMagic, eCos, eNlightWAF, eNlight IoT, eNlightDRM, eNlight Meet, eNlight SIEM. The company is committed to innovation and focuses on creating more niche and cost-effective technology products and solutions. ESDS Software is the market leader in hosting government cloud applications and has the largest number of banking customers in India. For more details, please visit: www.esds.co.in Disclaimer: ESDS Software Solution Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, an initial public offering of its equity shares (the ”Equity Shares”) and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated September 2, 2021 (the ”DRHP”) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (”SEBI”), BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The DRHP is available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, the website of the BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and the website of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com and the website of the Lead Managers, Axis Capital Limited and IIFL Securities Limited, at www.axiscapital.co.in and www.iiflcap.com, respectively.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917195/ESDS_Sandip_University.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)