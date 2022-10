You see, growing up, we spent lots of time with my grandmother Velma Hawes. She was my best friend. Don’t get me wrong, I was scolded plenty, but Grandma, well, she was a kind soul who never held a grudge and was the first person I could talk to. She was the best!

My Grandma Hawes didn’t know it at the time, but all those moments, minutes, and hours spent visiting provided me with a lifetime of memories that I hold dear to this day.

She’s been gone awhile now. That day in May when we buried her, the air was filled with the sound of the songbirds and I knew how much grandma loved to hear their sweet melody, so their songs seemed very appropriate at the time and seemed to give me a bit of peace.

The greatest legacy my grandmother left was a treasure box full of memories. She built a collection that will last a lifetime.

I am fortunate to have my grandma’s glass rolling pin that she received as a wedding gift when she and her husband Howard were married in 1928.

This rolling pin is the old-timey glass kind that you fill with cold water so the dough won’t stick while rolling out pie crust.

When I was little, grandma often baked pies in her “fancy, big” kitchen with tall, dark and beautiful cabinets. grandma did all of her baking early in the morning so that the oven wouldn’t “heat up the house.”

Her pie fillings were made from scratch, and her hard work resulted in creamy pudding fillings. The “chocolate pudding pot” would be set to cool near a window, while grandma continued the pie making process by mixing, then rolling out her flaky pie crusts. After the crust was rolled to the just right thickness, grandma would skillfully lift the crust using her rolling pin, then roll the crust back onto the prepared pie plate.

The crusts were placed into the oven for a brief amount of time, to be taken out when the exact brown coloring was achieved. Perfection every time!

Under grandma’s watchful eye, I would take the leftover dough and roll it out using the coveted rolling pin. Melted butter would be spread on the dough, with cinnamon sugar sprinkled on the creation. The dough would then be carefully cut into rectangles for “Cinnamon Crisps.”

Baking with grandma in the fancy kitchen were the best mornings ever!

After grandma’s crusts were removed from the oven, cool down time was given before the creamy pudding was poured into each pie plate.

Then the final phase of pie making began. The meringues! Grandma made the fluffiest and highest meringues that would just melt in your mouth! She always managed to get the peaks high, and once in the oven, we were not allowed to jump or run, because we might make the peaks fall.

We would sit and play Old Maid until the oven timer went off. The waiting game was enjoyed, because playing Old Maid or Candy Land was always fun at grandma’s house.

Grandma’s pies were the BEST! Light, full of flavor, and just enough crispy crust to make it delectable. Grandma’s baking skills were like no other (except her sister, Aunt Goldie – best Angel Food Cake!). Always from scratch, and always, always made with lots of love!

Banking memories are worth way more than money! Leaving a legacy of happiness and fond stories keeps those who have gone before us connected to us through pies, songbirds, and simply playing a game of Old Maid.

Don’t only focus on organizing your genealogy legacy of paperwork, also focus on building a wealth of memories to be treasured a lifetime.