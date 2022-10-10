Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three

Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season.

Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge. His only league win this season came at home to Hull City in August, with the team currently in the relegation zone.

Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion



Under-21s coach Richard Beale has been appointed as interim boss and will be assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



West Brom boss Steve Bruce says he hopes to be in charge for their next game but understands people’s frustrations after they were beaten at Preston



West Brom say the process to search for a successor is now underway and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.