The Crown slammed as ‘disingenuous’ over upcoming plot lines





Despite the show’s creator Peter Morgan saying the series was “a love letter to the Queen” when the show first aired, the upcoming storylines will directly conflict with this notion. The Queen’s former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter said that one of the plot lines for season five is “very distasteful and quite frankly, cruel rubbish”.

The show will reportedly hint at a rumoured affair between Queen Elizabeth’s late-husband Prince Philip with Penny Knatchbull. On the subject, Mr Arbiter added: “The truth is that Penny was a long-time friend of the whole family.” Not only is this storyline set to hurt members of the Royal Family and the legacy of the Queen’s relationship with her husband, but King Charles is also set to see further backlash from the show’s portrayal of him. A season five teaser clip shows that the series will focus on his divorce from Princess Diana, with clips exploring the infamous audio tapes which were released to the public.

According to Arbiter, “Netflix are not interested in people’s feelings” and expressed his disappointment and anger that the show with its “distasteful” plotline will be aired “just weeks after the nation laid Her Majesty to rest next to Prince Philip”. One Twitter user even commented on Netflix’s teaser clip saying that “a nod to the Queen at the end of the series would be great” given her passing in September and the Firm’s difficult relationship with the show. The Netflix show has made it clear that they considered halting the latest series in light of the Queen’s passing, but instead chose to continue with the original date, it has been reported. READ MORE: ‘Working public had enough’ Londoners hit back at Just Stop Oil

According to creators in 2020, they “always presented The Crown as a drama…and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events.” Ms Walden noted that this comment from Netflix is “both disingenuous and misplaced”. Reactions to the previous storylines have shown that many fans, particularly those who did not experience the events which have been portrayed, and those abroad, believe there is more truth to the plots than there is.