UNEP FI Global Roundtable live now – United Nations Environment – Finance Initiative

Join UNEP FI virtually this October for its 17th Global Roundtable (GRT), a major global agenda-setting event on sustainable finance. Held under the theme of “Transforming Finance, Accelerating Change”, this online event will bring together decision-makers, experts and thought leaders on a virtual event platform to help shape approaches to integrating sustainability across the banking, insurance and investment industries

UNEP FI’s Global Roundtable consistently serves as a pivotal event in finance industry action, providing attendees an opportunity to collaborate with peers, demonstrate leadership, and learn from global financial leaders; the event in 2020 convened over 4500 finance professionals, corporates, policymakers, scientists, and civil society representatives. This year’s Global Roundtable, held in partnership with Climate Action, will provide a platform for systemic impact and address critical emerging topics, including portfolio alignment, adaptation, impact management and connectivity between the finance sector and the real economy.

Speakers for the GRT2022 include

Today’s agenda (times in CEST)

– Panel: Next steps to mainstreaming impact management 15:15 – End of Day 1

You can access the full agenda on the event platform.

