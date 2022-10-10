Valheim Mistlands teaser shows the game is branching in new directions

Norse warriors anxiously awaiting an update to their favourite Viking-themed survival crafting game recently caught a glimpse of a Valheim Mistlands teaser that may open the door to a realm of possibilities within one of the best survival games in 2022.

Yggdrasil is an ancient tree that lingers in the backdrop of Valheim, though to date, it’s inaccessible by boat or any other means. However, the teaser shows a Valheim character walking on the sacred tree, which could mean any one of several things for the game. Whether it means there’s simply an option to traverse the world via the tree’s sprawling branches or it’s a pathway to another realm of unique content remains to be seen.

Some players speculate it could be nothing more than the fallen branches of Yggdrasil, as walking on the actual tree would conflict with the game’s height build limit. However, it could still mean a new building material type and new building pieces — which are equally exciting to Valheim players.

In a reply to a comment on the original tweet, the official Valheim account confirms that the teaser shows a scene that will be part of the long-awaited Mistlands update. The account also describes the forthcoming Mistands update as “a pretty chunky update.”

Though some have complained about the game’s dearth of content — there’s been only one major update since the game’s release, with many players claiming it still wasn’t enough — this newest teaser may be proof that the wait is well worth it.

While players are still awaiting the Mistlands update, the game has introduced several new features to keep players coming back for more. Early on, it improved crafting by adding more food items. The developers also added a creature called an Abomination to the Swamp biomes and caves in the Mountain biomes that feature bats and wolf-like creatures called Ulv and Cultists. They also introduced new enemies called Growths in the Plains biome, which drop a material that allows players to craft a host of items that require tar.

The Mistlands update purports to fill out the Mistlands biomes, which are presently empty, sprawling areas on the map with no content available for players that traverse them.

While the Mistlands update may be huge, there may be even more updates to follow as the developers continue to improve the game. As of April 2022, more than 10 million people had purchased Valheim, making it one of the top-selling indie games of all time. Although the game initially launched with a roadmap, the developers discarded it to focus on bug fixes due to its unexpectedly high player count.

After it launched in Early Access 2021, Valheim quickly garnered interest from casual players and critics alike. Though built in Unity and featuring relatively simple graphics and textures, the game also exhibits unique beauty paired with pleasant crafting mechanics and catchy music. People quickly joined servers alongside friends to take on the game’s five bosses in the different biomes across sprawling, procedurally-generated maps.

