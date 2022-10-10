Westworld – James Brolin unveils what Yul Brynner ‘never did’ on set

Back in 1973, before he wrote Jurassic Park, Michael Crichton penned and directed the Westworld movie. The storyline saw guests visiting an immersive Wild West theme park with lifelike robots who begin to malfunction. The King and I star Yul Brynner was cast as the main android The Gunslinger, reluctantly agreeing to the role for $75,000 as he was in desperate need of money.

Yul’s co-stars Richard Benjamin and James Brolin were cast as Peter Martin and John Blane less than 48 hours before the 30 day shoot began.

Almost 50 years since Westworld first hit cinemas and Josh Brolin’s father has shared his memories of working with the Hollywood legend, who died in 1985.

Speaking exclusively with Express.co.uk to promote Pixar’s Lightyear, the 82-year-old pointed out how his co-star had been a trapeze acrobat in the circus back in Europe during the 1930s. Brolin said: “He fell from up high and broke his back and they said he would never walk again.”