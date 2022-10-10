‘Why on earth’: Emma Raducanu news leaves tennis fans baffled

Emma Raducanu (pictured) has been included in Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup squad, despite injury concerns. (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu has been picked in the Great British team for the Billie Jean King Cup next month, despite reports her season was over after she withdrew from the Transylvania Open with a wrist injury.

The British teenager became an overnight sensation when she won the US Open in 2021, becoming the first qualifier in tennis history to win a grand slam.

OUCH: Djokovic cops bitter blow in bid to return for Australian Open

‘HEARTBREAKING’: Tennis fans react to news about Nick Kyrgios

However 2022 hasn’t been as kind on the 19-year-old, with a number of injuries and retirements blighting her season.

It was also expected her withdrawal from the upcoming Transylvania Open with a wrist injury would be the end of her season.

But in a surprise announcement, Raducanu said she would be travelling to the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow next month.

She will join Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson on team Great Britain.

“Making my debut for team GB in April was a special moment that I’ll never forget,” Raducanu said of her selection.

“Stepping out on court and seeing all the flags flying, all of your team cheering you on, it’s such a unique event that I’m really looking forward to experiencing again.

“Having the opportunity to host the finals in your home country doesn’t come around very often so we’ll do everything we can to make our fans proud.”

Emma Raducanu (pictured) was selected for the Great Britain team for the Billie Jean King Cup. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Concern over Emma Raducanu’s wrist injury

While there is hope Raducanu can take part for Great Britain, doubt still remains over her participation after it appeared she wouldn’t take part in anymore individual events this year.

Team captain Anne Keothavong was hopeful Raducanu could play after pointing out she still has a few weeks of rest before the tournament in November.

“This is a strong squad for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, and we’re keen to finish the year on a high in front of the passionate crowds in Glasgow,” she said of the announcement.

Story continues

“All four players have experience in the competition and great memories of playing for GB.”

Great Britain have the opportunity to include one more member to the squad in case of injury.

The tennis world was quick to react to the surprise selection after the wrist injury.

Raducanu has plummeted down to World No.67 in the rankings after a loss in the first round at the US Open – and she will continue to slide on the back of her latest withdrawal.

The British No.1, whose father is Romanian, won her first WTA Tour matches in Cluj-Napoca last year when she reached the quarter-finals at the event.

But a message on the tournament’s Twitter feed at the Transylvania Open last week read: “Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury.

“Get well fast, Emma! We’re looking forward to see you soon.”

with AAP

Click here to sign up to our newsletter for all the latest and breaking stories from Australia and around the world.