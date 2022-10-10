Winter blackouts ‘extremely unlikely’ says Nadhim Zahawi





Winter could come early in 2022, meteorologists believe, and Met Office chiefs expect a bracing cold will set in late this year. A “cold snap” could bring ice-cold temperatures, snow and ice over the country – especially northern England – late this year. They could spike the country’s energy usage, raising the possibility of planned blackouts.

Will there be blackouts this winter? National Grid's Electricity System Operator (ESO) warned last week that it may have to plan three-hour-long blackouts in the winter. The measure is a last-resort officials use to reduce energy consumption when supplies run low. With a cold winter likely, experts have questioned whether the UK's stored gas can keep up with the demand.

He said: "We're also hesitant to tell people what they should do when we're not a nanny-state Government. "What we are prepared to do is talk to the big energy users and talk to consumers with smart technology about rewarding them for reducing energy at the peak times." Cabinet Office minister Nadhim Zahawi has since sought to play down the risk of blackouts. Speaking this morning, he said blackouts were "extremely unlikely", and that the UK's energy supply is "resilient".

Mr Zahawi said: “It’s only right that we plan for every scenario. “All I would say is we have a buffer, the same buffer as last year, and so I’m confident that come Christmas, come the cold weather, we will continue to be in that resilient place. “But it’s only right we have looked at every scenario.” The former Chancellor was echoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, who promised the UK “can get through the winter” last week.

Ms Truss also pledged to keep costs down, but the slightest temperature change could see Britons paying through the nose for their supplies. Christopher O’Reilly, of the University of Reading’s department for meteorology, told the Guardian a winter with a “temperature anomaly” of 1C could see demand rocket. A slight change like this could increase the daily average demand of up to 100 gigawatts per hour (GWh) “over a winter season”. Mr O’Reilly added that, with the UK’s October price cap of 10.3p a kilowatt per hour (kWh), each anomaly would cost the UK around £1 billion.