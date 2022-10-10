Wombles songwriter destroys master tapes in a skip ‘so people can’t f*** around’ with remixes

It’s not what the pioneers of recycling would have wanted.

Master tapes of The Wombles’ chart-topping hits have been destroyed by their creator Mike Batt to prevent future generations cashing in with “improved” versions of their songs.

Masterminded by Batt – who also wrote the million-seller Bright Eyes and discovered Katie Melua – the spin-off band from the BBC childrens’ TV show became a pop phenomenon in the 70s.

They were the most successful chart act of 1974 with singles such as The Wombling Song hitting the top of the charts and four gold-selling albums.

While The Beatles have led a drive to re-release classic albums with a digital makeover, to give the tracks a more contemporary sound, Batt has taken drastic steps to ensure The Wombles masterpieces remain untouched.

“I’ve destroyed many of the original multi-track tapes for The Wombles and my solo albums so people can’t f*** around with them after I’m gone,” Batt said.

The Wombles albums will be re-released for Christmas but in their original audio form

The musician and producer spoke after the Beatles’s pivotal 1966 album Revolver became the latest to be reissued with a new mix by Giles Martin, son of legendary producer George.

Martin, who has remixed 50th-anniversary editions of Sgt Pepper, the White Album and Abbey Road, uses digital techniques to enhance the original tapes, revealing hidden sonic elements and delivering a “punchier” sound for modern ears.

Batt, 73, said of The Wombles catalogue: “I mixed them as I wanted them, not how some corporation or great-grandchild might like to remix them when I’m not around.”

He told i : “The Wombles aren’t the Beatles. I might look back and say I could’ve done with a clearer bass guitar on that track or I could’ve mixed it differently. But if I wanted to go back and change it I would.

“They aren’t perfection but they are a faithful representation of what I offered to the world in 1974 and 1975.”

Batt with members of the 1st Hillingdon And The 10th Ealing Boys Brigade dressed in Wombles costumes, during practice for the Queen Mother’s 100th Birthday in 2000 (Photo: Colin Davey/Getty)

Batt added: “Do you think the Eagles would want Hotel California remixed when they’re dead and gone? What’s wrong with it as it is?

“What if the next generation came along and said John Constable was a great painter but these days we like to use a different colour for water, so let’s just paint over that?”

Batt admitted that his destruction of the eco-friendly Wombles’s original multi-track analogue tapes was “not very Womble-y, perhaps I should have just taped over them. I went down to the tape store and ordered a skip. I went through the tapes and threw them in the skip. Then they got taken away for landfill.”

He is not opposed to The Beatles’ songs being tweaked and pulled apart by Martin: “It’s fascinating to hear The Beatles’ music being forensically taken apart to show the world how they made it.

“In their case it’s done with the surviving members’ endorsement. But I don’t flatter myself that the Wombles will be considered worthy of that analysis in hundreds of years.”

“There’s also a privacy issue. I don’t want my workings laid bare. These were the undercoats of songs. I trashed the multi-tracks to get rid of the evidence.”

He admitted: “I am denying future generations who might want to go back to the multi-tracks and find out how Mike Batt got his string sound.

“I live in hope that one day my solo recordings will be rediscovered and that I might become the Van Gogh of the music business.”

The Wombles’ four studio albums will be re-released, in their original form, as a 4-CD package at Christmas. Batt added: “I might come across as a grumpy old git but I’m not opposed if anyone wants to sample a Wombles record for a new track.

“I just don’t want someone to come along and write new lyrics for the songs – although when the copyright expires (in 2044) anyone will be able to record new versions.”

Batt recently launched a prog rock concept album with its own graphic novel called Songs From Croix-Noire

He secured the rights to turn the stop-motion-animated Wombles into a pop group in return for waiving his fee to write the show’s theme tune.

He admits he is protective of The Wombles music after the rights-holders to the characters created their own touring Wombles show during their 70s era of chart dominance.

“They produced some crappy Christmas shows with terrible costumes using my songs which I had no control over. That’s informed my nervousness about anyone f***ing around with The Wombles music without me knowing,” he said.

“The Wombles pop group were my little furry version of The Beatles dressed up in silly costumes which my mother made. It was always me playing Orinoco.”

Batt revived the Wombles band for a one-off performance at the 2011 Glastonbury Festival. “It was great fun but exhausting performing in the costume again.”

For the Revolver re-release, Giles Martin said he used artifical intelligence techniques developed for Peter Jackson’s Get Back Beatles documentary to “demix” the record.

The technology allows the original drums, bass and guitar tracks to be separated, boosted and re-positioned around the stereo spectrum. Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr approve all Martin’s sonic tweaks.

Beatles fans are split over the new versions. Many have welcomed the chance to hear buried musical flourishes afresh, while critics have accused Martin of “trying to improve on perfection”.

The producer has said: “I’m not deleting anything people already have.”